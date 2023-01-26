Police & Fire

BREAKING: FDNY says 4-alarm fire in Wakefield is ‘under control’

By Posted on
The FDNY is responding to a 4-alarm fire in Wakefield.
The FDNY is responding to a 4-alarm fire in Wakefield. A firefighter, pictured here, responds to the Twin Parks North West fire in Fordham Heights on Jan. 9, 2022.
Photo Lloyd Mitchell

This story was updated at 7:40 p.m. This is a developing story. 

The FDNY reported at 7:36 p.m. that a four-alarm fire in Wakefield was “under control.”

The department originally said on Twitter at 5:42 p.m. this evening that a crew had been sent to respond to a four-alarm blaze at 4055 Carpenter Ave. in Wakefield. The FDNY said the fire was a multiple dwelling blaze, which appeared to have started in apartment 5B.

Twitter updates at 6:01 p.m. and 6:27 p.m. showed firefighters were still at the building. In one of the photos, an orange cloud seems to have enveloped part of the top of the complex.

 

The FDNY confirmed with the Bronx Times tonight that 130 firefighters and American Red Cross officials had been deployed to the scene. The department also confirmed there had been injuries, but couldn’t say how many or to what degree.

It was not immediately made clear how the blaze started.

Tonight’s fire comes on the heels of the first anniversary of the Twin Parks North West fire in Fordham Heights — the deadliest blaze in the Bronx in 30 years that killed 17 people, including eight children, last January.

RETROSPECTIVE | One year after the deadly Twin Parks fire, a building and its tenants search for normalcy

— Robbie Sequeira contributed to this report

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Camille Botello

Camille Botello is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She made it to New York by way of reporting in Oregon, Chile in South America, and Alaska, and values telling the kinds of stories that matter to the communities she covers. Camille graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in both journalism and Spanish from Linfield University in Oregon. Outside of the office she enjoys hiking, thrifting, live music, and traveling with her adventure cat Benito.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC