BREAKING: FDNY says 4-alarm fire in Wakefield is ‘under control’

This story was updated at 7:40 p.m. This is a developing story.

The FDNY reported at 7:36 p.m. that a four-alarm fire in Wakefield was “under control.”

The department originally said on Twitter at 5:42 p.m. this evening that a crew had been sent to respond to a four-alarm blaze at 4055 Carpenter Ave. in Wakefield. The FDNY said the fire was a multiple dwelling blaze, which appeared to have started in apartment 5B.

Twitter updates at 6:01 p.m. and 6:27 p.m. showed firefighters were still at the building. In one of the photos, an orange cloud seems to have enveloped part of the top of the complex.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 4-alarm fire at 4055 Carpenter Avenue in the Bronx. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/DP7QL6YIod — FDNY (@FDNY) January 26, 2023

The FDNY confirmed with the Bronx Times tonight that 130 firefighters and American Red Cross officials had been deployed to the scene. The department also confirmed there had been injuries, but couldn’t say how many or to what degree.

It was not immediately made clear how the blaze started.

Tonight’s fire comes on the heels of the first anniversary of the Twin Parks North West fire in Fordham Heights — the deadliest blaze in the Bronx in 30 years that killed 17 people, including eight children, last January.

— Robbie Sequeira contributed to this report

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes