Farías makes history as first Latina majority leader in women-majority City Council

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, right, appointed Bronx Council Member Amanda Farías, left, as the body’s new majority leader on Jan. 3, 2024. Pictured, the pair visit the Ghetto Film School in Mott Haven on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, right, appointed Bronx Council Member Amanda Farías, left, as the body’s new majority leader on Jan. 3, 2024. Pictured, the pair visit the Ghetto Film School in Mott Haven on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx City Council Member Amanda Farías made history last week when she was tapped as the first Latina to serve as majority leader of the council.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams — a southeast Queens Democrat and the first Black speaker on the council — appointed Farías at the body’s Jan. 3 charter meeting. She replaces Manhattan Council Member Keith Powers.

“I am confident that in this new position, I will be able to deliver tangible results for my constituents, colleagues, and all New Yorkers alike as we work to strengthen the city we all love,” Farías, the Council District 18 rep, said in a statement Tuesday.

CD-18 encompasses the southeast Bronx neighborhoods of Castle Hill, Clason Point, Harding Park, Parkchester, Unionport, Shorehaven and Soundview.

The now-majority leader’s journey to the podium began in 2017 when she was just 27 years old when she unsuccessfully attempted to oust career politician Ruben Diaz Sr. for the CD-18 seat.

It wasn’t until 2021 that Farías won the Democratic primary over her seven opponents. Diaz Sr. vacated his seat that year and he and his son Ruben Diaz Jr. backed then-Bronx Community Board 9 District Manager William Rivera, but Farías emerged victorious by less than a 1% margin, according to prior Bronx Times reporting. She went on to beat her Republican challenger in the November 2021 General Election to secure her spot on the council, and was re-elected for her second term in this past November’s 2023 General Election.

The 2021 City Council election cycle wasn’t just a defining political moment for Farías individually, but it was historic for the whole legislative body. That’s because 31 women, 86% of them women of color, marked the council’s first-ever female majority. Building on that momentum, Farías’ appointment as majority speaker last week is also the first time every top council leadership position will be held by women, all of whom are women of color, according to a statement from her office.

“I have every confidence this historic, diverse, and entirely-female leadership team, under the leadership of Speaker Adams, will keep our commitment to all New Yorkers, further the fight for economic justice for all, and lift up the voices of those who have been marginalized by our society,” Farías said in a statement.

I’ve been appointed by @NYCSpeakerAdams as the @nyccouncil Majority Leader! I take deep pride in this position, repping the Bronx, being the first #Latina, and the ability to work alongside an all WOC leadership team ready to serve NYC. Press release: https://t.co/FmSFJu5Hnm pic.twitter.com/ytzPUfkpLw — Council Member Amanda Farías (@CMAmandaFarias) January 9, 2024

Even though the appointment was historic, Speaker Adams’ move to boot Powers from his position as majority leader ruffled some feathers in the council chambers last week. According to reporting by Politico, various other members of the body were surprised at the leadership change — some even accusing Adams, who was re-elected as speaker during that same Jan. 3 meeting, of failing to ensure “any sort of agenda” and “stab[bing Powers] in the back.”

But Speaker Adams touted her move, saying she was impressed with Farías’ leadership throughout her first term.

“It is critical to create pathways for a new generation of council leadership and it is a priority of mine to ensure opportunities for accomplished women of color,” Adams said. “I am excited to welcome Majority Leader Farías in this new role and work closely with her to deliver for all New Yorkers while strengthening this institution.”

Reach Camille Botello at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes