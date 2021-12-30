Police & Fire

Ex-con who stabbed beep’s brother in 2020, arrested for July murder

By
0
comments
Posted on
Alexis Dubouchet was arrested on Dec. 13 in connection with the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Anthony Rios. 
Photo courtesy Getty

It took five months, but the NYPD have arrested a suspect with a long rap sheet — including stabbing the borough president’s brother — for the July killing of a 38-year-old man in the Bronx.

On Dec. 13, the cops charged Alexis Dubouchet, of 1179 Clay Ave., with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the NYPD, on July 25, at approximately 2:28 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot opposite of 589 E. 164 St. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Anthony Rios was seated in the passenger’s seat of his friend’s Honda when an unknown male approached and started shooting into the vehicle striking him in the head.

Rios was transported to Lincoln Hospital and pronounced dead.

At the time of Rios’ killing, Dubouchet was awaiting trial on attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing Samuel Diaz — his supervisor at his NYCHA job — in the neck and back of the head in June 2020. Diaz is the son of NYC Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. and brother of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Dubouchet, who had 20 prior arrests, was let out on bail after being arrested for the stabbing of Diaz.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC