Ex-con who stabbed beep’s brother in 2020, arrested for July murder

It took five months, but the NYPD have arrested a suspect with a long rap sheet — including stabbing the borough president’s brother — for the July killing of a 38-year-old man in the Bronx.

On Dec. 13, the cops charged Alexis Dubouchet, of 1179 Clay Ave., with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the NYPD, on July 25, at approximately 2:28 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot opposite of 589 E. 164 St. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Anthony Rios was seated in the passenger’s seat of his friend’s Honda when an unknown male approached and started shooting into the vehicle striking him in the head.

Rios was transported to Lincoln Hospital and pronounced dead.

At the time of Rios’ killing, Dubouchet was awaiting trial on attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing Samuel Diaz — his supervisor at his NYCHA job — in the neck and back of the head in June 2020. Diaz is the son of NYC Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. and brother of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Dubouchet, who had 20 prior arrests, was let out on bail after being arrested for the stabbing of Diaz.