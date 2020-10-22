Everything Bronx voters need to know about the Nov. 3 general election

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While this year has been tougher than usual, voting doesn’t have to be.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 marks Election Day, where voters will go to the polls and make their voices heard. This year, Bronx residents are not only voting for their presidential pick, but also in many races on the local, state and federal levels.

As millions of voters are casting absentee ballots this year due to COVID-19, the chances of finding out who the winner is on Nov. 3 will be slim. According to reports from the Board of Elections, more than 750,000 New Yorkers in all five boroughs have requested absentee ballots.

Dates to remember

Early voting begins this year on Saturday, Oct. 24. Voters can head to their designated polling site to vote early, or use the time to drop off their absentee ballots, rather than send them in through the mail.

The Bronx has 17 early voting sites this year, a list of which can be found at vote.nyc/early-voting-information. If you’re unsure which voting site you are assigned to, you can search your address at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Find below the operating hours of all early voting sites.

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, from noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The final day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Absentee ballots can be requested at nycabsentee.com. Voters are also able to request an absentee ballot in person at an early voting site or at the Board of Elections Bronx office (located at 1780 Grand Concourse # 101, Bronx, NY 10457), but must do so before Nov. 2.

If mailing in the absentee ballot, the envelope must be postmarked by Nov. 3, the day of the election. Expecting a large number of absentee ballots, the United States Postal Service has encouraged those voting absentee to send in their ballots as soon as possible

More information on absentee voting can be found at vote.nyc/page/absentee-voting.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, is the day of the election. If you’re choosing to vote in person, head to the polls and make your voice heard.

A few things to keep in mind

With many irregularities, this year’s election is shaping up to be a confusing one. Here are a few things to keep in mind while figuring out your plan for voting.

If you’re choosing to vote in person, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing at your polling site. Poll workers will be required to practice the same COVID-19 protections as the voters. Hand sanitizer will be available at all polling locations, and voting booths will be socially distanced and regularly cleaned.

If voting absentee, be sure to follow all the rules and regulations put forth by the Board of Elections. If these rules are not followed, your vote will likely not be counted.

After making your votes on the ballot, the ballot must be folded and placed in a smaller envelope. The voter must sign and date the back of the envelope. After sealing the envelope, it must then be placed in a larger envelope that is addressed to the Bronx Board of Elections. The ballot can then be mailed or delivered to the Board of Elections office, early voting place or regular polling place on the day of the election.

Candidates

Here is who Bronx residents can vote for in this election year.

NY-14 Congressional District

This race features progressive incumbent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat) who won against longtime Congressman Joe Crowley in 2018. The congresswoman is up against first-time candidate John C. Cummings (Republican/Conservative) and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (SAM) who challenged Ocasio-Cortez during the Democratic primary.

NY-15 Congressional District

Councilman Ritchie Torres (Democrat) is running for Congress after sweeping the Democratic primary back in June. He has held political office since November 2013. His challenger is Patrick Delices (Republican/Conservative) who was a candidate in the 2018 special election for Senate District 32.

NY-16 Congressional District

Primary winner Jamaal Bowman (Democrat) is another progressive candidate running for Congress. Bowman won in the June primary election and was endorsed by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. Bowman is running against Patrick McManus (Conservative) who has run for multiple seats in New York State politics.

State Senate District 29

Incumbent Jose M. Serrano (Democrat) has represented the Senate District 29 since 2013 and has been chair of the Majority Conference since 2019. Though he has never faced a serious challenger during his years in office, he is running against Jose A. Colon (Republican).

State Senate District 32

Luis L. Sepulveda (Democrat) has been in office since 2017 when he replaced longtime Senator Ruben Diaz Sr. He is currently the chairman of the Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee. The senator is challenged by Jonathon Weiner (Conservative).

State Senate District 33

Incumbent J. Gustavo Rivera (Democrat/Working Families) has been in office since November 2010 and is the chairman of Committee on Health. Rivera is defending his incumbency against Dustin Martinez (Republican) and Steven M. Stern (Conservative), a perennial candidate in multiple city and state races.

State Senate District 34

Alessandra Biaggi (Democrat) beat out 13-year Senator and former Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) member Jeff Klein. She won in 2018 and is the chair of Ethics and Internal Governance Committee. Challenging Biaggi is James B. Gisondi (Republican) an attorney who served as a State Committeeman in the Democratic party and Antonio Vitiello (Conservative).

State Senate District 36

Incumbent Jamaal T. Bailey (Democrat) was elected to the Senate in 2017 and replaced Marcos Crespo as the chair of the Bronx County Democratic Committee in September. Running against him is Robert Diamond (Conservative) who has been running for this seat since 2010.

State Assembly District 77

Latoya Joyner (Democrat) replaced then-Assemblywoman Vanessa Gibson in 2013 and won the general election with more than 95 percent of the vote. Joyner is being challenged by Tanya Carmichael (Republican) who has been running for this seat since 2010 and Benjamin Eggleston (Conservative) who ran for this seat in 2018.

State Assembly District 78

Incumbent José Rivera (Democrat) assumed office in 2001 immediately after he served as a Councilman in the 15th Council District from 1987 to 200o. He is running against Michael Dister (Republican).

State Assembly District 79

Former Assemblyman Michael Blake vacated this seat during his run Congress, leaving the position wide open. Running in this year’s election is Chantel Jackson (Democrat), Donald Skinner (Republican) and Dion Powell (Conservative).

State Assembly District 80

Incumbent Nathalia Fernandez (Democrat) first ran for this position in a special election back in April 2018 and upon winning, ran for a full term, earning 81 percent of the votes. She is running against Gene A. Defrancis (Republican), who ran against her during the 2018 elections and Elizabeth Perri (Conservative) a perennial candidate who has run for both Senate and Congress.

State Assembly District 81

For the first time in 25 years, incumbent Jeffrey Dinowitz (Democrat) is facing challengers for his seat. First elected in 1994, Dinowitz chairs the Assembly Committee on Judiciary. He is challenged by Nicole J. Torres (Republican), Alan H. Reed (Conservative), both of whom have previously run for office.

State Assembly District 82

Michael R. Benedetto (Democrat) has represented District 82 for the past 15 following a 35-year career as an educator. John A. DeStefano (Republican), William E. Britt Jr. (Conservative) who ran against Benedetto in 2018.

State Assembly District 83

Carl Heastie (Democrat) is the Speaker of the New York State Assembly and currently running for re-election. He is being challenged by Brenton Ritchie (Republican) and Regina Cartagena (Conservative) who ran back in 2018.

State Assembly District 84

Carmen E. Arroyo (Proven Leader) was elected in 1994, becoming both the first Puerto Rican woman elected to the Assembly and the first Puerto Rican woman elected to any state assembly in the United States. Her incumbency is being challenged by Amanda N. Septimo (Democrat/Working Families), Rosaline Nieves (Republican) and Linda Ortiz (Conservative), who have all run for office.

State Assembly District 85

Former Bronx Democratic Chair Marcos Crespo vacated this seat and left the race open for a new group of candidates. Kenneth Burgos (Democrat) is jumping into his first major election and is running against Janelle King (Republican) who has previously run for office and Gabriel Eronosele (Conservative).

State Assembly District 86

Victor M. Pichardo (Democrat) was elected to office in a 2013 special electionand was endorsed by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer. He won a full term in 2014 with 95 percent of the votes. He is challenged by Lorraine E. Zeigler (Republican).

State Assembly District 87

Incumbent Karines Reyes (Democrat/Working Families) won this seat after Luis Sepulveda vacated the seat back in 2018. She is previously a registered nurse at the Montefiore Einstein Hospital oncology department. Michelle Castillo (Republican), Juan G. DeJesus (Conservative) and Carl Lundgren (Green) who ran for office back in 2017.