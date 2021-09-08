Espaillat hosts 20th Anniversary 9/11 blood drive

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Today, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat will host a community blood drive from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Adam Clayton Powell Office Building, located at 163 W. 125th St., in honor of the heroes and victims who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

“September 11th serves as a reminder to each of us and our allies around the globe of the tragic loss of the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans and our strength as a nation to stand united in the face of terrorism,” said Espaillat. “As our nation will soon mark the 20th year since the attack, we remember and will never forget the lives lost that fateful day and the lives that have been impacted since. I am grateful to the American Red Cross of the Greater New York Region for collaborating in today’s blood drive for residents throughout New York’s 13th congressional district and encourage all who are eligible to participate.”

To make an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

About blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to give blood. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Blood drive safety