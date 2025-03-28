Empire City Casino highlights female leadership as Women’s History Month ends

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts is proud of the significant female representation among its leadership team.

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts is celebrating its ongoing commitment to gender equity, highlighting that women hold nearly half of all leadership roles at MGM Resorts.

According to the company, women represent approximately 46.5% of MGM’s leadership team—a figure that far exceeds the industry average. A 2021 report found that only about 25% of senior managerial roles in the gambling sector were held by women.

Empire City credits its focus on mentorship, career development, and community support for helping women advance within the organization. The Yonkers-based casino emphasizes employee growth as a core value, with opportunities designed to support long-term success.

MGM Resorts has received national recognition for its workplace diversity efforts. In 2023, Newsweek named the company one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.” The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council also included MGM Resorts among “America’s Top Corporations for Women’s Business Enterprises,” along with several other accolades the company has received for its commitment to inclusion.

One standout example is Bronx resident Odaliz Rodriguez, who has spent the past 15 years rising through the ranks at Empire City to become Cage Shift Manager. In her current role, she oversees the financial operations of the cage department, which handles the casino’s financial transactions.

“My journey at MGM Resorts has been one of dedication, growth and perseverance,” Rodriguez said. “Over time, I worked my way up, gaining valuable experience in leadership and operations. I don’t take growth for granted.”

Rodriguez is passionate about mentorship and often participates in employee appreciation events and community outreach efforts. She said she strives to uplift other women in the workplace and in her community.

“I have always believed in the power of women supporting women, and I make it a priority to empower those around me,” she said. “Training and mentoring others is something I truly enjoy, and I love seeing more women step into leadership roles. My goal is to create a supportive environment where women feel confident stepping into leadership positions and making their mark.”