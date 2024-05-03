EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care celebrates grand opening of Fordham Road location

EmblemHealth VP George Hulse, Office of New York City Mayor Bronx Borough Director Alina Dowe EmblemHealth AVP for Neighborhood Care Nazneen Rahaman, EmblemHealth VP for Customer Care Priyank Pandey, Chief Advisor to the Mayor Adams Ingrid Martin, EmblemHealth CEO Karen Ignagni, NYC Council Member Oswald Feliz, state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, EmblemHealth AVP for Community Engagement Ann Marie Adamson-Serieux, EmblemHealth AVP for Market Place Annie Wu, EmblemHealth VP for Public Relations Kim Kann

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

EmblemHealth, one of the largest nonprofit health insurers in the United States, recently celebrated the opening of its new Neighborhood Care Fordham Road facility in the heart of the Bronx. The facility will provide Bronxites with one-on-one, in-person services connecting residents with community-based resources and programs designed to improve health.

EmblemHealth’s Neighborhood Care is a unique model that addresses the barriers to good health by providing food, housing, transportation, and wellness support, according to EmblemHealth CEO Karen Ignagni.

“No matter where you are in the five boroughs, our Neighborhood Care is here to serve New York City,” Ignagni said. “Neighborhood Care is the cornerstone of EmblemHealth’s commitment to the communities we serve.”

The Neighborhood Care Fordham Road facility has a diverse team of Customer Care navigators who work with community organizations to help people with health and social needs. Neighborhood Care services are free and open to everyone in the community. They provide on-site health and wellness programs, including fitness classes, with a focus on addressing disparities and promoting health equity.

“EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care continues to positively impact the communities it serves. The opening of their new site in the Bronx is a testament to their dedication to providing quality healthcare services to those in need,” said Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams. “It’s heartening to see organizations like EmblemHealth step up and take action to improve the overall well-being of their local communities.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said she is thrilled that EmblemHealth is opening another Neighborhood Care site in the Bronx to help our community achieve healthier lives.”

“This new location on Fordham Road will improve access to the high-quality, patient-centered healthcare services that our community deserves,” Gibson said.

New York City Council Member Oswald Feliz commended EmblemHealth for its “commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of our community members, especially those who have been historically underserved.”

“The opening of this new EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care center in the Bronx will provide essential healthcare resources to our community,” Feliz said. “I commend EmblemHealth for their commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of our community members, especially those who have been historically underserved.”

For more information about events and resources at the Fordham Road Neighborhood Care location, visit emblemhealth.com/neighborhood or call 800-211-2803.