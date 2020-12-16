Editorial | Make your vote count in City Council District 12

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Saturday, Dec. 12, City Council District 12 kicked off early voting for the special election to fill ex-Councilman Andy King’s seat.

The Council ousted King per the recommendation from the Standards and Ethics Committee, which alleged incidents of harassment, retaliation, disorderly conduct and conflicts of interest.

Days after King’s expulsion, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there would be a special election to fill the vacant seat. He encouraged those in District 12 — which includes the neighborhoods of Wakefield, Olinville, Edenwald, Eastchester, Williamsbridge, Baychester and Co-op City — to “vote early, in person, or by absentee ballot in the upcoming special election and get the representation they deserve.”

Voting for a worthy elected official is exactly what City Council District 12 should do.

Representatives elected to the City Council are responsible for making sure their constituents’ needs are met at a local level. Council members serve as a check on the mayor’s power, ensure that city agencies are doing what they should and approve the city budget among other responsibilities.

Make sure your vote is for the person who has the community’s best interests in mind.

The three candidates vying for the seat are Kevin Riley, district leader of the 83rd Assembly District, Pamela Hamilton-Johnson, the president of Community Education Council 11 and Neville Mitchell, a public defender.

While the Bronx Times isn’t endorsing any specific candidate, voters are encouraged to do their due diligence when researching candidates and their platforms before hitting the polls.

From now until Sunday, Dec. 20, District 12 residents can participate in early voting. Visit vote.nyc/page/12th-city-council-special-election-bronx to get information on early voting dates and times.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 is the official election day for this race. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To find your early voting or election day poll site, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc and put in your home address.