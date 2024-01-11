East Bronx man charged in fatal Williamsbridge shooting

Police announced the arrest of a 22-year-old East Bronx man in connection with a fatal shooting in Williamsbridge.

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 22-year-old East Bronx man in connection with a fatal shooting in Williamsbridge.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired outside of an apartment building at 3836 Carpenter Ave. at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2023. Upon their arrival, the officers found 34-year-old Hector David, of Carpenter Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso.

Paramedics rushed David to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD, on Jan. 10, announced that Daniel Santos, of Burke Avenue, was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

A police spokesperson on Thursday morning could not provide details on what lead to Santos’ arrest, but did share that he had previously been arrested four times — twice on robbery charges in 2019 and once on firearm-related charges in 2023.

The Bronx Times reached out to the Bronx district attorney’s office for further information regarding regarding the circumstances surrounding Santos’ arrest and is waiting for a response.

