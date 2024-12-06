East Bronx History Forum to hold next meeting Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The East Bronx History Forum announced it will be holding its 190th meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., in the lower level of St. Clare of Assisi Church, at 1027 Rhinelander Ave.

A key topic of discussion will be the Orchard Beach Pavilion, covering its history—including the park’s condition before it was built—and updates on the ongoing restoration project.

Kayla Mackey, who has worked for NYC Parks in the Bronx since 2017, first as an Urban Park Ranger and now as Project Development Coordinator for Hart Island, will be giving a presentation about the different ways that Pelham Bay Park has served as a place for fun and relaxation throughout its multiple centuries of history.

During her presentation, titled “Orchard Beach, Before the Beach,” she will also be sharing multiple historical maps and photos of the area.

Parking will be available and entry for this meeting is free. The entrance can be found on Paulding Avenue, in Msgr. Joseph Raimondo Hall.

The East Bronx History Forum is a 501(c)3 non-profit that is chartered by the New York State Education Department. Donations for the organization are accepted through their website, BronxNYC.com.