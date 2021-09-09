Driver killed in collision in Hunts Point

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 52-year-old man had a fatal car accident in Hunts Point over Labor Day Weekend.

On Sept. 4, at 2:08 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision in front of 887 Hunts Point Ave. Upon arrival, officers found Alexander Santos, 52, of Barretto Street in Hunts Point, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of 2012 Kia Soul.

EMS responded and transported him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation determined that Santos may have suffered a medical episode and collided into the rear of a parked 2014 Honda Accord. No criminality is suspected at this time although the investigation remains ongoing.