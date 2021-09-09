Police & Fire

Driver killed in collision in Hunts Point

By
0
comments
Posted on
Fifty-two-year-old Alexander Santos of Hunts Point was killed in collision on Sept. 4, 2021.Driver killed in collision in Hunts Point
Courtesy Getty

A 52-year-old man had a fatal car accident in Hunts Point over Labor Day Weekend.

On Sept. 4, at 2:08 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision in front of 887 Hunts Point Ave. Upon arrival, officers found Alexander Santos, 52, of Barretto Street in Hunts Point, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of 2012 Kia Soul.

EMS responded and transported him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation determined that Santos may have suffered a medical episode and collided into the rear of a parked 2014 Honda Accord. No criminality is suspected at this time although the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC