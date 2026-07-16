Just in time for Summer Open Streets, NYC DOT unveils permanent safety upgrades on Decatur Avenue

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) recently completed a roadway safety project at Decatur Avenue between East 194th and 195th Streets, just in time for summer activities.

The Kingsbridge Heights project, developed with community input, included a mid-block concrete curb extension with raised crosswalk and new crossing signage, as well as green plants and flowers. Painted curb extensions were installed to slow traffic and shorten the crossing distances for pedestrians, and the pedestrian areas are protected by large planters and granite blocks.

Decatur Avenue was added to the city’s annual Open Streets programming in 2024. This season, the block with the redesigned street will be closed to vehicle traffic from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, between July 1 and Aug. 28, to enable lots of summer fun.

For the redesign, the DOT and residents aimed to create more public space, improve traffic safety and connectivity and beautify the area with greenery and flowers. The project was designed with extensive community input led by the Decatur Block Association.

Beyond aesthetics, the redesign implemented several safety measures to protect the area’s residents, many of whom are seniors and children, and 62% of whom walk to public transit every day.

Between 2020 and 2024, seven people, including three pedestrians, were injured in traffic incidents on Decatur Avenue. While there were no fatalities, one of the seven suffered severe injury, according to the DOT.

“Established in 2024, the Decatur Avenue Open Street is a cherished community gathering place, and this permanent redesign increases public space, makes it safer for all generations to cross the street, and better protects our most vulnerable New Yorkers,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn in a statement.

“This is the first time the agency has used a concrete mid-block curb extension to permanently upgrade an Open Street — and we thank the Decatur Block Association for their partnership.”

Nkosa Barrett, the director of the Decatur Block Association, said the organization’s 12 members grew up on the block during a time when kids were constantly “ripping and running” through the neighborhood.

But over time, she saw more litter, discarded needles and people using drugs, and residents stopped venturing out as often, she said.

Barrett said it was “kinda nostalgic” for her and her neighbors to envision a redesigned street, even though she had some initial skepticism. She remembered thinking, “This is gentrification. Maybe we don’t want this.” But when she thought about the project’s impact, she knew it was the right thing to do.

“You can’t say you don’t want something nice because it’s going to gentrify the neighborhood,” she said. “I want my neighbors and my community to love the block the way I do. Why can’t we have nice things?”

During the design process, one area of compromise involved removing parking spaces to create sidewalk bump outs, Barrett said. The DOT wanted to remove more spaces, but residents pushed back and eventually reached a compromise. The group felt the DOT respected their concerns, Barrett said.

Now, the extended sidewalks have become gathering spots— and she even saw neighbors grilling there on the 4th of July.

Barrett also said the flowers and plants have even brought several new bird species to the area.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air when you come outside and see a pop of color.”

The redesigned block now plays an important role in revitalizing the neighborhood, inviting kids to venture outdoors for an almost summer camp-like atmosphere.

The Decatur Block Association has hosted a number of events on the new street, including activities in collaboration with Street Lab, such as skating, music, arts, STEM and more.

Nearby, at 301 East 193rd Street, the Bronx Kids Kare Foundation also just started a weekly Saturday program for kids that runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 11 through Aug. 29.

Barrett said she hopes the block will be the beginning of a community renaissance, not just for kids but for people of all generations.

“We want to do a little bit of everything,” she said.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!