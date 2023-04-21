DoorDash opens applications for its accelerator for NYC restaurants

On Thursday, DoorDash announced a call for applications for the New York cohort of the Accelerator for Local Restaurants to help increase access to opportunity for small businesses, including those owned by women, immigrants and people of color.

In partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund and The Five-Borough Chamber Alliance, DoorDash’s Accelerator for Local Restaurants is coming to the greater New York metro area to provide $10,000 grants, an eight-week training and education curriculum, one-on-one customized business advising, marketing benefits and more to eligible restaurant owners. This year, DoorDash is also partnering with DeliverZero to provide free environmentally friendly, reusable packaging to all participating restaurants – the equivalent of up to six months of free packaging for each business – as they transition their businesses to a more sustainable future.

“Post-pandemic economic challenges like inflation have made it difficult for New York City area restaurants to manage day-to-day operations, making sustainable resources more crucial now than ever.” said Lisa Sorin, president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce (on behalf of the Five Borough Chamber Alliance). “We are eager to begin our partnership with DoorDash and the Accelerator for Local Restaurants program to help connect restaurants around the five boroughs with solutions that can help them continue to grow their business.”

More than 150 restaurant owners located in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Portland have participated in the Accelerator for Local Restaurants to date. Created in partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, the Accelerator for Local Restaurants is a key part of DoorDash’s broader commitment to support local businesses, especially those owned by women, immigrants and people of color.

“We’re thrilled to announce that DoorDash’s Accelerator for Local Restaurants is coming to New York and New Jersey. We’re also proud that our newest partner, DeliverZero, will provide our cohort winners with free, reusable, and environmentally friendly packaging as they move their business toward a greener path,” said Esther Ladipo, associate manager of Social Impact at DoorDash. “DoorDash’s mission is to empower local economies, and we look forward to the opportunity to support businesses navigating a challenging economic environment as they transition to a more sustainable future.”

DoorDash is seeking applications from local restaurant owners in the New York City area who operate three or fewer restaurant locations. Restaurants are required to have been operating for two or more years and employ 50 or fewer people across all locations.

The eight-week long program will begin June 3 through a combination of in-person and online learning opportunities.

