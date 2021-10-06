Domestic violence charges dismissed against state Sen. Sepulveda

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After being accused of assaulting his wife earlier this year, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that charges were dropped against Democrat New York State Sen. Luis Sepulveda.

According to Patrice O’Shaughnessy, director of communications for the Office of the Bronx District Attorney, the DA dismissed the case because it was unable to meet the burden of proof and Sepulveda’s estranged wife, Elizabeth, 40, no longer wished to testify against her husband.

Marvin Raskin, the attorney for Sepulveda, spoke to the Bronx Times about the dismissed charges.

“Mr. Sepulveda states that he has great respect for the judicial process which was thorough and diligent,” Raskin said. “He now plans to move forward and focus on his family, constituency and the community he represents. The senator and I believe justice was served. We’re glad he can get back to the business of the senate.”

Sepulveda, 57, who has an alleged history of violence against his wife, turned himself in to police on Jan. 12 for allegedly assaulting his spouse.

According to the NYPD, on Jan. 9, police responded to a domestic incident at 2155 Daly Ave., where Sepulveda and his wife both claimed they attacked each other. Sepulveda allegedly strangled his wife and claims that his wife punched him in the face.

He was charged with assault, harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.

After learning of his arrest, the state Senate stripped him of his committee chairmanship and assignments.

Reach Jason Cohen at jcohen@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4598. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bronxtimes and Facebook @bronxtimes.