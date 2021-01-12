Senator Sepulveda turns himself in for assaulting wife: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Senator Luis Sepulveda, who has an alleged history of violence against his wife, turned himself in to the police today for allegedly assaulting his spouse.

According to the NYPD, on Jan. 9 police responded to a domestic incident at 2155 Daly Avenue where Sepulveda and his wife both claim they other attacked each other. Sepulveda allegedly strangled his wife and he claims she punched him in the face.

He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.

After learning of his arrest the Senate stripped him of his committee chairmanship and assignments.

“I take these allegations very seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart- Cousins.

Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez expressed her disgust with the situation.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time allegations of domestic violence have been brought against Senator Sepulveda,” Fernandez said on Twitter. We need leadership that empowers women — I’m calling for the Senator to submit his resignation.”