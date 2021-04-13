Dinowitz & Feliz declare victory in District 11 & 15 City Council special elections

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

While the votes have yet to be certified, Oswald Feliz declared victory Monday night in the City Council District 15 special election and Eric Dinowitz declared the same in District 11 Tuesday afternoon, following a detailed count of the votes by the New York City Board of Elections.

Feliz passed the 50% threshold with 1,766 votes after all the ranked-choice votes were tallied, according to Dinowitz’s campaign, he crossed that same threshold in the ranked choice voting reallocation process after already receiving 47 percent of election day and absentee ballots.

“I especially want to thank every voter who made their voice heard in this special election. No matter if you voted for me or not, endorsed me or not, I will work with you to deliver an equitable recovery that ensures all Bronxites can thrive. From our students to our working families to our seniors to all of the North Bronx – I am so excited to get to work for you,” Dinowitz released in a statement.

Dinowitz, who toppled Mino Lora, Dan Padernacht, Jessica Haller, Carlton Berkley, and Kevin Pazmino made note that his race saw some of the highest turnouts for a special election in New York City for at least ten years with a near 10,000 voters participating.

Meanwhile upon Feliz’s own declaration of victory over Altagracia Soldevilla, John Sanchez, Ischia Bravo, Ariel Rivera-Diaz, Elisa Crespo, Troy Blackwell, Kenny Agosto, Jose Padilla, Latchmi Gopal, and Bernadette Ferrara, he released the following statement:

“Now, we have urgent work ahead of us to make sure our community can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as quickly as possible. Starting on Day One, I’m going to be focused on vaccinating vulnerable New Yorkers throughout the Bronx, helping small business owners get back on their feet, and ensuring working families are at the heart of our City’s economic recovery. Additionally, I will work tirelessly to increase access to affordable housing, improve educational outcomes, and improve public safety. I’m ready to tackle all of the pressing issues our community faces, and vow to be a powerful voice for the Bronx in the City Council.”