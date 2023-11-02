Dime Bank opens new location in Soundview

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A New York City-based bank, which has operated a branch in the Bronx since the mid-1960s, recently celebrated the opening of their newest facility.

Dime Community Bank celebrated their “grand reopening” ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 26 of their new branch location — 1933 Turnbell Ave. in the Soundview section of the Bronx, after moving just two doors down from their previous location.

The “grand reopening” was attended by Dime’s President and CEO Stuart Lubow, as well as Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

“Dime is proud to be part of the fabric of the Bronx since 1965 — and we are committed to the borough and the neighborhood of Soundview as a member of the community,” Lubow said.

Dime first opened its doors for business in Brooklyn in 1864. The bank’s founder, William Grandy, recognized the need for a bank that would allow immigrants to open bank accounts, an opportunity which wasn’t available to them with other banks at the time.

Dime Bank’s mission is to be the most trusted financial institution by maintaining and nurturing relationships in the diversities communities they serve, along with their vision of the leading community bank by partnering and building trusted relationships with their colleagues and customers to provide solutions that deliver financial success, according to Dime Bank’s website.

Dime has additional locations in Brooklyn, Queens and on 51st Street and Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Reach Steven Goodstein at [email protected] or (718) 260–8326. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes