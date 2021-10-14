Diaz Sr. renames Stickball Boulevard after Gladys De La Cruz

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Oct. 1, New York City Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., unveiled the corner of Stickball Boulevard, between Lafayette and Seward avenues, as “Gladys De La Cruz Way.” De La Cruz was born in the Dominican Republic, went to school in the Bronx, was a principal at a young adult borough center and loved by many. She was known to be a leader and advocate for her students and community. As Diaz Sr. said, “she invested time and energy.”