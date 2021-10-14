Community

Diaz Sr. renames Stickball Boulevard after Gladys De La Cruz

Francisco De La Cruz, son of Gladys De La Cruz, holds a new street sign alongside family, NYC Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr., friends and community members. Stickball Boulevard was renamed in honor of Gladys De La Cruz on Oct. 1, 2021.
Photo Jewel Webber

On Oct. 1, New York City Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., unveiled the corner of Stickball Boulevard, between Lafayette and Seward avenues, as “Gladys De La Cruz Way.” De La Cruz was born in the Dominican Republic, went to school in the Bronx, was a principal at a young adult borough center and loved by many.  She was known to be a leader and advocate for her students and community. As Diaz Sr. said, “she invested time and energy.”

