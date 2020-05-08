Diaz, BronxNet and more launch virtual ‘The Best of Bronx Week’

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the wake of the first Bronx Week cancellation in what is essentially the modern era due to COVID-19, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., the Bronx Tourism Council and BronxNet will launch a virtual “The Best of Bronx Week” broadcast starting today.

In an effort to keep what was supposed to be ten days that highlighted borough’s very best, BronxNet will “acknowledge the contributions individuals and organizations have made throughout the years through an eight-day multi-platform broadcast of footage from past Bronx Week activities.”

The coverage that begins today will continue to air on BronxNet TV’s channel 67 on Optimum and channel 33 on Verizon Fios while also streaming online at BronxNet.TV.

“While we are disappointed to have made such a difficult decision, we felt it best to cancel Bronx Week 2020 in order to do our part in flattening the curve and protect our borough from the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19,” said Diaz, adding thanks to the tourism council and BronxNet for being able to make the most of a compromised situation.

“We will rebound, stronger than ever, as a borough and look forward to having a bigger celebration in 2021,” the borough president added.

For decades, the Bronx Week initiative has honored the history and culture of the borough, paying tribute to entities and individuals from within government, business, and civic communities through a series of events.

Bronx Week culminates each year with a black-tie gala, Bronx Walk of Fame Inductions and the Grand Finale Celebration, which features a festival, concert and parade down Mosholu Parkway.

“It hurts me that we cannot be together, physically, however, we can continue to still celebrate together, virtually,” said Olga Luz Tirado, executive director of The Bronx Tourism Council.

BronxNet, which has provided a digital and cultural resource that has given the borough hyperlocal broadcast coverage like no other outlet is also thrilled to be able to put on Bronx Week in a modified form rather than a complete cancellation.

Executive Director BronxNet TV, Michael Max Knobbe said he was “pleased to broadcast vibrant presentations of dynamic Bronx Week highlights over the years via the BronxNet TV channels, social media and BronxNet.TV.”

