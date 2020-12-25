Developer plans to bring 290 units of low-income and special needs housing to CB6

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Plans to bring nearly 300 units of low-income and special needs housing to the site of the former St. Joseph Church in Bathgate received full support from the Housing and Land Use Committee of Community Board 6.

On Dec. 17, Catholic Charities gave a presentation to the committee on a proposed ULURP for an 11-story, 290 unit housing development at 1949 Bathgate Ave.

“We want to create a sense of community,” said Susan Albrecht, executive director at the Association of New York Catholic Homes. “We felt this was consistent with other parts of the neighborhood.”



Catholic Charities is proposing to rezone the property from R6A to R7D. Under the current zoning, only 8-story buildings are permitted, but if rezoned, 10-story buildings will be allowed.

The plans call for the construction of two buildings that will feature 130 units of supportive housing managed by Beacon of Hope and NY Foundling and 160 units of low income family housing at 40 to 70 percent AMI.

There will be a shared lobby and amenities, separate wings for separate programs, ground floor social services, a centralized courtyard and the existing rock outcropping and original retaining wall from church complex will be retained.

Board member Carmen Rivera praised the project.

“I’m delighted that there is affordable housing because we need it and it has the name of St. Joseph,” Rivera said.

Construction is expected to start in late 2021 or early 2022 and occupancy is slated to begin in 2024.