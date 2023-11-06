Throggs Neck dermatology, plastic surgery center moves to Hutchinson River Parkway

The neighborhood Dermatology & Surgery Associates-Bronx Plastic Surgery center is now fully up and running out of its new building on Hutchinson River Parkway.

The neighborhood Dermatology & Surgery Associates-Bronx Plastic Surgery center is now fully up and running out of its new building on Hutchinson River Parkway.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx Plastic Surgery just got a facelift.

The neighborhood Dermatology & Surgery Associates-Bronx Plastic Surgery center is now fully up and running out of its new building, which is located at 815 Hutchinson River Parkway by the Throggs Neck Shopping Center.

The practice, which has been eager to expand to its new East Bronx location, is headed by Dr. Robert Goldstein, a board-certified plastic surgeon for more than 25 years. According to the clinic’s website, Goldstein is also an associate professor of surgery at the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and was formerly the director of the Plastic Surgery Division at the Jack D. Weiler Hospital/Montefiore Medical Center for 16 years.

Goldstein has done many surgeries throughout his long career, including operations of the face, nose, breast and abdomen.

“The dermatologists are diagnosing dermatological conditions, but often dermatological conditions require surgery, so that’s where I would come in,” Goldstein told the Bronx Times.

Goldstein said the new location on Hutchinson River Parkway has an open floor plan, making it ideal for collaboration between doctors. He works in an office with not only dermatologists, but also other physicians. Dermatology & Neighborhood Associates helps patients with all kinds of skin conditions — from plastic surgeries like the ones Goldstein does to skin cancer.

“The dermatologists that I work for, they do not do cosmetic things like facelifts or liposuction or tummy tucks — even Botox or fillers — so they will have me collaborate on patients that are looking for aesthetic corrections,” he said.

The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays the clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Sundays the office is closed.

To schedule an appointment visit the Dermatology & Surgery Associates website or call the office at 718-568-6401.

— Luis Lopez contributed to this report

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes