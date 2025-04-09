Deputy Borough President resigns amid lawsuit tied to Kingsbridge Armory deal

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson announced April 7 that her deputy, Janet Peguero, has resigned from her post, citing family reasons. The announcement comes as both officials face a lawsuit accusing them, the city, and the NYC Economic Development Corporation of corruption related to the Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment contract.

Peguero, who joined the administration in January 2022, made history as the first Dominican American woman to serve as deputy borough president. She worked alongside Gibson, the first Black woman to hold the borough presidency. Peguero earned $172,592 in fiscal year 2024, according to Citywide Payroll Data.

“It is with an emotional heart that I share the news of Deputy Borough President Janet Peguero stepping down from her position in our administration to focus on her family as a new mom,” Gibson said in a statement. “Although this transition may seem sudden, it has been influenced by her deep love and commitment to her daughter.”

Peguero is reported to have returned to Constantinople and Vallone Consulting, where city records show she worked as a lobbyist in 2020 and 2021. While at the consulting firm, Peguero represented Maddd Equities—the firm awarded the Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment contract on Jan. 7—during her time at the consulting firm.

Gibson’s office did not confirm her next role.

A lawsuit filed March 28 by one of the losing bidders alleges that Peguero had a conflict of interest that should have disqualified her from involvement in the Kingsbridge Armory project. The complaint, filed by Agallas Equities, argues that Peguero’s prior lobbying for the winning developer and her position on the NYCEDC board—which helped select the bid—created an ethical breach that should have barred her from the process.

Manny Tavarez, managing partner for Agallas, previously told the Bronx Times that a former EDC employee told him of Peguero’s departure well before it was publicly announced. The complaint was filed 10 days before Gibson’s announcement and stated that Peguero “is set to return in April 2025” to her former lobbying job representing Maddd Equities on the armory project.

The Bronx Times reached out to Gibson’s office for confirmation of Peguero’s return to the lobbying firm, and in response, her office re-sent the statement previously sent to the Bronx Times regarding the Kingsbridge Armory lawsuit.

“There have been no valid claims made involving the office of the Bronx Borough President, and it is evident that the office was named merely in an attempt to generate news and attention,” the statement read.

“The redevelopment of the Kingsbridge Armory is a long-overdue investment in The Bronx, promising thousands of jobs, hundreds of affordable housing units, and numerous safe community spaces. Attempting to obstruct this development for selfish business and political reasons is nothing short of disgraceful.”

Peguero’s bio on the borough president’s website credited her for the armory project, stating that she “worked closely with the Bronx Economic Development Corporation and the New York Economic Development Corporation to bring resources to small business owners in the Bronx and reimagine the Kingsbridge Armory.”

“Her collaboration with both entities resulted in the discovery of a $20 million loan fund for [South Bronx small business] empowerment zones and a $200 million grant from Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams to go toward revitalizing the largest armory in the world after nearly two decades of dormancy.”

In announcing Peguero’s departure, Gibson said that her deputy “made an incredible impact” and “redefined the role.”

“[Peguero] fostered vital partnerships, supported economic development, and advocated tirelessly for our immigrant communities, ensuring they were heard, represented, and supported,” said Gibson.

It remains unclear whether or how the vacancy will be filled, and Gibson’s office has not yet responded to the Bronx Times’ inquiry.

