Department of Education releases Fall 2020 school experience survey

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

New York City public school parents, students and teachers can give anonymous feedback on their experience last fall with remote or in-person learning through a recently released survey from the Department of Education.

The survey went live on the Department of Education’s website on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to help school leadership to plan for the spring semester. At the moment, only students the city’s youngest learnings and elementary school students are allowed to attend in-person classes with middle and high school students potentially returning to class by the end of the school year.

The DOE plans to publish live results of the survey as soon as the department has received five responses for each of the survey’s categories; remote learning, communications, technology use and health and safety. Teachers, families with students in 3-k through 12th grade, students who are at least in the 6th grade have until Feb. 5 to share their thoughts on some aspects of an unprecedented school year.

Officials will spread the word about the survey–available in nine languages–via emails to all public school principals, flyers, a letter to families, social media, elected officials, direct outreach to parent coordinators, the department’s new “Parent University” website and sharing a video featuring Chancellor Richard Carranza.

“We have completely transformed our public school system in the face of the pandemic, and we want to hear from our students, families and teachers about what is working, and what can be improved,” said DOE spokesperson Danielle Filson. “The Fall 2020 School Experience Survey will give our schools and staff the real-time updates they need to make swift adjustments and longer-term changes for the spring that will improve the learning experience for everyone within the school community.”