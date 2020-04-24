Coronavirus

Deaths of two Bronx women found in their homes ruled as homicides: NYPD

Photo via Getty Images

BY EMILY DAVENPORT 

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found badly decomposed in her Bronx apartment.

According to police, at 1:55 a.m. on April 11 officers responded to a report of a foul odor coming from an apartment on East 187th Street near Belmont Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 22-year-old Dominique Ben-David, who police say was badly decomposed when she was found.

EMS declared Ben-Devid dead at the scene. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

The death of another woman found in her Bronx home last week has since been ruled a homicide. Authorities say that at 7:50 p.m. on April 15, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman at a residence on Anthony Avenue near Mt. Hope Place. Upon their arrival officers found 57-year-old Lesa Whitlow unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS declared Whitlow dead at the scene. Sources familiar with the investigation say that Whitlow had been tested for COVID-19 a few days prior and was awaiting the results. However, on April 24 the NYPD announced that her death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in either case. The investigations are ongoing.

This story first appeared on amny.com

