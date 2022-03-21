Police & Fire

Police looking for couple involved in deadly Dunkin’ dispute in Williamsbridge

The sign of a Dunkin' store, the first since a rebranding by the Dunkin' Donuts chain, is pictured ahead of its opening in Pasadena, California, U.S., August 2, 2017.
(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Authorities are looking for two suspects involved in the murder of a 26-year-old, who authorities allege was killed by a woman’s boyfriend for “standing too close” to her at a Dunkin’ in Williamsbridge Friday.

Officers found the victim, 24-year-old Stephaun Stewart, with a gunshot wound to his midsection at 3559 Holland Ave., around 1:30 p.m., police said. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources told the Bronx Times that an argument broke out a few blocks from the Dunkin’ Donuts between the woman and Stewart  — who she accused of standing too close to her in line — before she “sicced” her boyfriend on Stewart.

Police are looking for a woman and her boyfriend for the alleged murder of a 24-year-old following a dispute at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Williamsbridge on Friday, March 18. Photo courtesy NYPD

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee, who declined to be named, told the Times that they didn’t feel like Stewart was invading the woman’s personal space, and that he was standing where the appropriate measured social distancing placemats were.

The woman is described as Black, being in the 17-20 age range and was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

The boyfriend has no active identifiers and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he’s not writing, he’s often found ranting about New York sports teams.

