Deadline extended for Top NYC Workplaces contest, not too late to gain exposure and insights

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The deadline for the first-ever AMNY Top Workplaces competition has been extended to Jan. 22, 2021.

That’s good news if you own a business in the five boroughs of New York City with 50 or more employees. You’re eligible to nominate yourself, and your employees can too.

The deadline extension reflects the fact that so many workplaces are still adjusting to profound changes in the way they operate remotely during the pandemic.

Has your workplace successfully embraced the challenges of going remote? Has communication improved? Are employees feeling valued and more productive? Workplaces will be evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey.

Energage, our research partner, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in more than 50 markets and has surveyed more than 22 million employees at more than 66,000 organizations.

The survey provides detailed feedback that companies can use to improve their organizations, and the insights we collect will prove helpful to all businesses, regardless of worker headcount. We’ll highlight some of the more innovative ideas and exceptional outcomes.

Good luck!

The Details:

What: AMNY Top Workplaces

When: Nomination deadline has been EXTENDED to Jan. 22, 2021 and we’ll publish the winners in 2021

Who: Businesses with 50+ employees in the five boroughs are eligible.

How: To nominate a business, call (917) 722-6928 or go to amny.com/nominate