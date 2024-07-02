Bronx day care owner given 25 years for sex abuse of a child

DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squad New York seized 28 pounds of alleged heroin and guns from a North Riverdale apartment last week.

The Bronx day care owner who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor earlier this year was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced June 27 that Silfredo Castillo Martinez, 34, would spend 25 years in prison for engaging in “sexually explicit conduct” and possessing child pornography with an 11-year-old at his day care center. In addition to his prison term, Castillo Martinez was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

“Silfredo Castillo Martinez exploited the trust placed in him as a day care provider by sexually abusing one of the minor children under his care and recording that abuse,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in his sentencing announcement. “This lengthy prison sentence holds Castillo Martinez accountable for his horrific crimes and the extraordinary harm and trauma he caused.”

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Castillo Martinez committed crimes against the 11-year-old child from about May 2018 through July 2018 in the day care center he operated out of his Decatur Avenue residence in Norwood.

On May 3, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant of his residence and recovered several electronic devices containing pornographic images and videos of a minor.

Castillo Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a child back in March.

