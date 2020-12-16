Cuomo denies sex harassment allegations made by former aide Lindsey Boylan

Governor Andrew Cuomo responded Monday to allegations from former aide and candidate for Manhattan borough president and Congress, Lindsey Boylan, that he sexually harassed her for a prolonged period of time.

The allegations, shared over Twitter on Sunday, was the topic of questions directed at the governor during a Monday press conference in which he said the accusations were false but that he respected Boylan’s “right” to come forward.

“Look, I, I fought for and I believe, a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s, It’s just not true,” Cuomo said.

According to Boylan, who was deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor from 2015 to 2018, comments made by the governor were not in private but on display for “many” to see, though no one spoke up.

No names were offered up to corroborate her claims.

“I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years,” Boylan said. “I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently.”

Additionally, Boylan said she would not be taking questions on the matter from reporters.

“To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists,” Boylan said. “I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops.”

Cuomo simply denied the claims in follow-up questions.

