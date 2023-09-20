Cricket stadium opponents relieved with ICC’s decision to nix Van Cortlandt Park proposal, opt for Long Island site

The International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, that it had selected Eisenhower Park in Long Island as one of three host sites for the T20 World Cup. One of the proposed locations had been Van Cortlandt Park, pictured.

Local Bronx organizations and politicians opposed to a temporary 34,000-seat cricket stadium proposal for Van Cortlandt Park rejoiced on Wednesday — after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced it had nixed the park from its list of U.S. locations for next year’s World Cup, instead opting for a site on Long Island.

“Our initial reaction was excitement and relief that this was not going to happen,” said Christina Taylor, the deputy director of the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance, in an interview with the Bronx Times. The alliance, a 501(c)3, aims to preserve and promote recreational, ecological and historical value of Van Cortlandt Park. “From the beginning we were very concerned about this being placed in our park and the damage that it would do.”

According to the ICC’s announcement Wednesday, a new 34,000-seat modular stadium at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County will be the local location for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 instead of the Parade Grounds in the southeast corner of Van Cortlandt Park, which Mayor Eric Adams had been lobbying for.

The cities of Dallas and Miami will also host the tournament next year — the first time the World Cup will take place in the U.S., according to the ICC.

The ICC in awarding the sites for the tournament made note that Eisenhower Park is “a purpose-built sports and events park.” A stadium will be constructed there on awarding of the required permit next month, according to the announcement.

“Whether it be PGA events, record breaking concerts in our parks, or the annual Belmont Stakes, we are no stranger to hosting large scale events on the world stage. I look forward to bringing our many diverse communities together to watch some of the best cricket in the world, right here in Nassau County,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The selection of Long Island’s site comes nearly three weeks after Riverdale lawmakers U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz and Councilmember Eric Dinowitz joined with community members and local groups to publicly denounce the temporary stadium, and criticize the Adams administration for what they say was a lack of community engagement and environmental review. A spokesperson from Adams’ office, however, disputed these claims and told the Bronx Times that the city government had been working with locals on the proposed stadium — which would have seated more fans than Madison Square Garden.

Taylor said she was also concerned about the impacts losing that parkland at the Parade Grounds would have on the community — a sentiment shared by residents and local organizations alike, including members of the New York Cricket League that currently play there.

Losing the 19.5-acre space on the Parade Grounds might not have been so simple even if the proposal for the stadium had moved forward, however.

Officials predicted that a stadium of such magnitude on a New York City public park would have likely run into both legal and legislative battles, since it probably would have required parkland alienation — which “occurs when a municipality wishes to convey, sell or lease municipal parkland or discontinue its use as a park.”

In order to alienate parkland, legislation would have needed to pass the state Legislature and be approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul. But both local state representatives, Jeffrey Dinowitz and state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, stood in opposition of the plans.

Taylor told the Bronx Times she remembers having “the woods in her backyard” as a child growing up in Rochester. She said she wanted to bring an appreciation for the outdoors and green spaces to a place like New York City, where not every kid gets to experience nature to the same extent.

“I feel like the work I do here has a bigger impact than it would where I grew up,” she said. “To be a part of opening their eyes to the natural world is exciting and something I enjoy doing.”

Taylor said she moved to the Bronx originally because her friend had a rent-controlled apartment, but has stayed because of her love for the community that uses the park. She’s been at the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance since 2000.

“I think the ability for this community to be able to cross the street or take a short walk and be into a park that has 20-plus miles of trails or has open grass spaces … that’s super valuable here in an urban setting,” she said.

Eleanore Sudbrock, the board president of the 6035 Broadway Owners Corporation in Riverdale, said the Long Island location is “good news for the Bronx” and a “sigh of relief.” She was one of 37, as of Sept. 1, to sign a petition calling for Adams and Councilmember Eric Dinowitz to dismiss Van Cortlandt Park as a potential location for the tournament. The petition’s key points were similar to another petition by the Bronx Coalition for Parks and Green Spaces, which had garnered 837 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

“(The decision) means that the park stays true to its purpose, (that) there’s a future that really honors the people of the Bronx,” said Sudbrock, a 20-year resident of Riverdale. “The Bronx is not a forgotten place.”

Eric Dinowitz and Torres both also applauded the ICC’s decision to pull Van Cortlandt Park from its list of locations on social media Wednesday, crediting what they’re calling a win for residents thanks to the noise made by politicians and local community and environmental groups.

“From the onset, this project suffered from an enormous lack of meaningful community engagement, would have severely limited the public’s access in favor of a private event, and stood to cause significant, long-term damage to the historic grounds,” Torres told the Bronx Times in a statement. “Van Cortlandt Park is a crown jewel of our borough, one of the greatest parks in all of New York City, and must be protected for future generations to use and enjoy.”

Amaris Cockfield, deputy press secretary for the mayor’s office, didn’t answer specific questions about whether or not community opposition had any sway in the ICC’s final decision, but told the Bronx Times the Adams administration is congratulating Nassau County for securing a host stadium for the 2024 games.

“New York City put forward a competitive bid reflective of the diversity of our city and the countless immigrant communities who call it home, and we appreciate their support,” Cockfield said in a statement. “While we were hopeful that New York City would be selected, we invite attendees to stay in New York City hotels and to enjoy the incredible entertainment, cultural organizations, restaurants, and other attractions that make New York City the best destination for major events and visitors from around the world and that create economic opportunities for the hard-working New Yorkers who make our city run.”

This story was updated at at 2:35 p.m. on Sept. 20 to include a statement from U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres.

