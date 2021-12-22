Crab Du Jour celebrates opening of Pelham Manor location

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The long-awaited grand opening celebration of Crab Du Jour Cajun Seafood Boil & Bar in Pelham Manor took place on Thursday, Dec. 9. The restaurant is located at 810 Pelham Parkway in Pelham Manor with a lease that was signed pre-COVID, marking the 74th location for the burgeoning hospitality and restaurant group. Pelham Manor is the 19th restaurant in the greater New York City area, with other locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan and Coney Island. Nine additional Crab Du Jour locations are slated to open in 2022 in Brooklyn, the Bronx and White Plains in Westchester County.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of the community and bring delicious fare in a fun and casual setting to Pelham area,” said Steve Chen, General Manager of Crab Du Jour Cajun Boil & Bar. “Crab Du Jour is a great place to come with friends, family or colleagues to share a meal and laugh over a few delicious cocktails.”

Bronx Chamber of Commerce Membership Manager Francisco Aguilar said “Congratulations to Steve and the Pelham Crab du Jour team on their eagerly-anticipated opening. With Pelham just over the Bronx-Westchester border, we are delighted to count Crab du Jour as a member of the Bronx Chamber and wish them success in their new home.”

Crab Du Jour fans can delight in signature boils with a variety of seafood sold by the half-pound ($7.50-$14.50) or pound ($13.99-$28.99), then steamed via bags and presented tableside with seasonings of choice in three heat intensities, with corn and potatoes. The seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, Old Bay, lemon pepper and the “Du Jour,” which incorporates all the options.

Supplemental add-ins include broccoli ($3.99), and sausage by the half-pound ($5.99 or $9.99). In addition to the popular Cajun boils, the menu also boasts a variety of Po’boys ($12.99-$14.99); burgers and sliders ($10.99-$13.99); soups ($6.99-$8.99) and salads ($5.99-$8.99). There are also appetizer options ranging from cheesesteak eggrolls ($8.99) to fried pickles ($5.99) and chicken wings ($10.99-$19.99) available in BBQ, Cajun, Buffalo or lemon pepper. Kid’s menu offerings include chicken tenders, fried shrimp, chicken sliders or fried flounder (all $6.99).

The over 7,000-square-foot restaurant has a seating capacity for about 250 diners with hours of operation Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Crab Du Jour features a selection of fun maritime-inspired cocktails ($10). Crab Claws is made with Tito’s Vodka, tequila, orange juice and Grenadine; Mermaid’s Lemonade uses Rumhaven, Pink Lemonade, Blue Curacao; and the Blue Lagoon is made with Captain Morgan, Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple and orange juice. In addition, a variety of red and white wines are available by the glass and bottle, along with a selection of craft beer on draft, cans, and bottles.