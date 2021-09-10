Council candidate Velázquez hosts roundtable discussion with elected officials

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Democratic City Council candidate Marjorie Velázquez, who won the District 13 June primary, hosted a roundtable discussion Wednesday with U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, Assemblyman Kenny Burgos and community leaders.

Hosted at Brewski’s Bar & Grill in Throggs Neck, the 30 attendees discussed infrastructure, Hurricane Ida damage and repair efforts, school funding, healthcare, small businesses and COVID-19 relief funding.

“Progress takes collaboration, and I really appreciate the leaders and community members who attended yesterday’s roundtable discussion,” Velázquez said. “I especially want to thank Senator Schumer, Councilmember Gibson, and Assemblymember Burgos for taking the time to discuss their work. The Bronx has been hit hard by the pandemic and by the recent storms, and roundtable discussions like this one are an important way to bring community leaders together. When elected to the City Council, I’ll be sure to host more events like this to hear from the community, draft plans of action, and be a collaborative leader for the Bronx.”

Velázquez is running in November for the City Council’s 13th District, which includes Allerton, City Island, Country Club, Edgewater Park, Ferry Point, Locust Point, Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens , Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spenser Estates, Throggs Neck, Van Nest, Waterbury LaSalle, Westchester Square and Zerega neighborhoods.