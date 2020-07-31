Cops seek two who are behind north Bronx burglary pattern in July: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Police are searching for a duo who is said to be behind a burglary pattern in the Bronx.

The first burglary took place between 12:30 and 5 a.m. on July 19. During that time, an unknown man in a red shirt entered Palmas Restaurant, located at 240 West 231st Street, through a locked rear door. Once inside, the suspect, who was accompanied by a man in a white shirt, $200 and a Samsung tablet. Both men then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspects struck again on July 21. At 1:30 a.m. that day, the suspects broke the glass on the front door of a laundromat, located at 215 West 230th Street. The suspect in the red shirt entered and took $1,300 from the register and tip jar as well as an unknown amount of cleaning supplies while the other male acted as a lookout.

Finally, sometime between 3:30 and 6:45 a.m. on July 27, an unknown man entered Dale Diner, located at 189 West 231st Street, by using a crowbar. The suspect then used the same crowbar to break the cash register open and then took off with $500.

On July 29, the NYPD released video of the suspects taken from the second incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.