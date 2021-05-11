Crime

Cops searching for knifepoint robber in the south Bronx

Courtesy of the NYPD.
Police are searching for a knifepoint robber who held up a south Bronx family dollar earlier this month.
According to the NYPD, a man entered the store at 1315 Boston Road and pulled a knife and robbed $219 at about 4:49 p.m. on Monday, May 3.
He was last seen on foot fleeing southbound on Boston Road.
Police released this video of the suspect:
The individual is described by police as a male, black, who wore green cap, a black shirt, green pants, black sneakers and he had black over-the-shoulder bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

