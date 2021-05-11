Cops searching for knifepoint robber in the south Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a knifepoint robber who held up a south Bronx family dollar earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, a man entered the store at 1315 Boston Road and pulled a knife and robbed $219 at about 4:49 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

He was last seen on foot fleeing southbound on Boston Road.

Police released this video of the suspect:

The individual is described by police as a male, black, who wore green cap, a black shirt, green pants, black sneakers and he had black over-the-shoulder bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.