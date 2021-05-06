Cops searching for duo that fired gun on north Bronx street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for two men who allegedly fired a gun on a north Bronx street late last month.

It happened in front of 2825 Olinville Avenue at about 10:54 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, that’s when one of the two men pulled out a gun and began firing it into the open.

According to the NYPD nobody was injured by the firearm discharge.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.