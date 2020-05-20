Cops looking for man that broke into, burgled a Buhre Avenue deli

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man that broke into a Pelham Bay deli and made off with hundreds of dollars.

It was reported by the NYPD that this unknown perp kicked open the front door of the deli in the 45th Precinct at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Once inside, he stole $800 from a cash register before heading into an unknown direction, law enforcement sources said.

The NYPD released this footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.