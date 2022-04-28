PHOTOS: Conti’s Pastry Shoppe is now written in the streets

On Sunday, April 24, the corner of Morris Park and Barnes avenues was named as Conti’s Pastry Shoppe Boulevard.

The famous 786 Morris Park Ave. bakery celebrated 100 years on Oct. 23, 2021.

Bronxites celebrated the street sign going up on Sunday with free cannolis, ice cream and entertainment. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez, Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez and former Councilmember Mark Gjonaj were in attendance. Camelia Tepelus, the executive director of the Morris Park Business Improvement District estimated more than 200 people attended.

Founded in 1921 by Augustino Conti, the bakery quickly grew into a popular place in the neighborhood, but also for patrons outside of the Bronx. For three generations, the bakery was owned by the Conti family until 2001, when owners Safet Paljevic and his two partners, Senada Paljevic and Christina DiRusso, took over.

Since taking over, the place has become their second home and they’re often there when the sun rises and also when it sets. “I don’t think anyone in this business could outwork us,” Safet Paljevic said. “It’s not a job. I love coming here.”

Over the years Conti’s has been recognized on more than one occasion. The shop has received awards from the Edible Bronx, WeddingWire Couples’ Choice and Bride’s Choice Awards, and has been featured on NBC and News12 The Bronx.

“It’s not just a job for us, it’s a part of our life,” DiRusso told the Bronx Times during their centennial celebration.

Read more about the pastry shop’s 100th anniversary and a recent burglary, in which no cannolis were harmed.

-with reporting by Jason Cohen