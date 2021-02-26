Community Board 9 recognizes residents for Black History Month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Feb. 24, Community Board 9 recognized 10 residents for their work in honor of Black History Month.

On hand at the ceremony were Assemblymembers Nathalia Fernandez and Kenny Burgos, Councilman Fernando Cabrera and Mayoral Candidate Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

The recipients were: Anne Johnson, president, NYCHA Soundview Tenant Association, Keiyon S. Ramsey, commanding officer, 43rd Precinct, Ester M. Pope, director, Parkchester Baptist Church Food Pantry, Farah Despeignes, president, Community Education Council #8, Jessica Harrison, president, Parkchester NAACP, Monique Dennis Farrington, board member, Community Board 9, Norma Saunders, female district leader, 85th Assembly District, president, NYCHA Bronx River Tenant Association, Vernetta Chambers, director, Fellowship Covenant Church Food Pantry, Loretta Masterson, president, NYPD PSA #8 Community Council, president, NYCHA Sack Wern Tenant Association and Evelyn McCatty, director, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Food Pantry.