Black History Month

Community Board 9 recognizes residents for Black History Month

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Order of appearance from left to right: CO Keiyon S. Ramsey, 43rd Pct, Farah Despeignes , president, Community Education Council #8, Monique Dennis Farrington, CB9 board member, Loretta Masterson, president, NYPD PSA #8 Community Council president, Anne Johnson, president, NYCHA Soundview Tenant Association, William Rivera, district manager, CB9, Deacon Ester M. Pope, director, Parkchester Baptist Church Food Pantry, Evelyn McCatty, director, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Food Pantry, Vernetta Chambers, director, Fellowship Covenant Church Food Pantry and Jessica Harrison, president, Parkchester NAACP.
Courtesy of CB 9 Asst. District Manager Shirley Alonzo

On Feb. 24, Community Board 9 recognized 10 residents for their work in honor of Black History Month.

On hand at the ceremony were Assemblymembers Nathalia Fernandez and Kenny Burgos, Councilman Fernando Cabrera and Mayoral Candidate Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

The recipients were: Anne Johnson, president, NYCHA Soundview Tenant Association, Keiyon S. Ramsey, commanding officer, 43rd Precinct, Ester M. Pope, director, Parkchester Baptist Church Food Pantry, Farah Despeignes, president, Community Education Council #8, Jessica Harrison, president, Parkchester NAACP, Monique Dennis Farrington, board member, Community Board 9, Norma Saunders, female district leader, 85th Assembly District, president, NYCHA Bronx River Tenant Association, Vernetta Chambers, director, Fellowship Covenant Church Food Pantry, Loretta Masterson, president, NYPD PSA #8 Community Council, president, NYCHA Sack Wern Tenant Association and Evelyn McCatty, director, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Food Pantry.

The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Shaun Donovan

Schneps Connects

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>