Column: We’re getting back to the business at hand

In the middle of this August heat wave, my constituent services team is still out and cooking. With more and more New Yorkers now vaccinated, and the city reopening itself, we have been delighted to return to many of our pre-COVID summer events.

On Aug. 7, we had our third outdoor concert of the summer — our very own, Bronx-raised Twin Gold performed before a COVID-safe and delighted crowd at the Hammond Cove Marina. We look forward to the two remaining concerts this summer: FDR Drive on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Ark, and on Aug. 20, Alive & Kickin plus Musicians from the Bronx at Ambrosini Field. I hope to see you there.

Buttressing the summer concert series are an assortment of other community events and services, including another successful National Night Out between district residents and the NYPD’s 45th Precinct, fostering good relationships between our servicemen and servicewomen, and the community. We held our mobile officer hours at Allerton Library earlier in the week, where representatives from Team Gjonaj were able to engage and assist constituents. Team Gjonaj then made an appearance at the Saint Clare Senior Center to visit our valuable seniors and distribute oximeters, masks and hand sanitizer. We love our senior residents of District 13.