  Column: Support our local, small businesses through the fall 

The Farmer’s Market at Preston High School has been supporting all kinds of local businesses over the summer. From selling locally grown vegetables to handmade soaps with all-natural ingredients, the farmer’s market at Preston has a variety of vendors. These vendors come from different backgrounds and have different stories of how their businesses came to be. People at the Farmer’s Market can support business owners of different heritages, like Erika from Al Horno with Love.

Al Horno with Love makes Puerto Rican pastries and desserts. She sells limber de coco or coconut ice in English, and pan de Mallorca, a traditional Puerto Rican sweet bread. She also offers customers majarete, which is a coconut rice pudding, and polvorones. Polvorones are almond shortbread cookies–however, Al Horno with Love’s most popular dessert on the menu is the cheese flan. Flan is a traditional Puerto Rican dessert; it is a custard with a layer of caramel sauce. The cheese flan proves to be the most popular dessert at Al Horno with Love, as they sell out quickly. Al Horno with Love is a relatively new business, only starting in 2022. However, to Erika, the company has been around for a while. She says that she created these desserts from traditional recipes, which were passed on from generation to generation and learned her recipes from her grandmother. When asked why she decided to officially start the business, she said she didn’t want to lose her culture and longed to stay connected with her heritage. She hopes her recipes can be passed down in order to keep the tradition alive.

The Farmers Market at Preston High School runs every Tuesday from June 28-Oct. 4 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. We are located at 2780 Schurz Ave. and we hope to see you there.