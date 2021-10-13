Column: ‘Progressives have misread the mood of the American people’

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The palpable anger boiling over as a result of President Biden’s Afghanistan bungling and deceit will seem insignificant compared to the outrage that will occur if the “fundamental transformation” goals of the Progressives he caters to are enacted.

From packing the Supreme Court to giving Washington the power to prevent states from ensuring that election abuse does not occur, Progressives have badly, even dangerously, misread the mood of the American people.

Progressives, who count as their allies the barons of television, academia and the web, have failed (or chose not to) recognize the fury of those who have been marginalized and maligned through censorship, questionable ballot procedures, and school curriculum that resembles propaganda far more than education.

The stunning contempt these extreme leftists have to those who don’t precisely agree with their views started to become more evident about 13 years ago, when Barack Obama famously stated that his opponents “…get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”

Obama was clearly contemptuous of majority opinion when he pursued a still unexplained foreign policy that ignored military threats from Russia and China, and favored Islamic extremists over moderates. As the first Black president, he unabashedly abused his historic role not to promote racial harmony but to gin up antagonism that used the utterly false narrative of “systemic racism” in order to mask his leftist agenda.

Americans have been exceptionally divided before. Many still remember the anger resulting from the Vietnam War and the long-delayed Civil Rights movement. Fundamentally, however, both sides of those harsh disagreements had basic points of agreement, including a devotion to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and the superiority of capitalism over socialist economics.

The left ignores the reality that socialism has resulted in permanent poverty and authoritarianism wherever it has been applied. Their absurd anti-fossil fuel policies drive the cost of everything up. They apparently consider all this acceptable in return for the huge growth in power it gives them.

Unafraid of criticism or ridicule in the media, Hollywood and college campuses — areas which their allies dominate — they have openly attacked core American values. Sen. Charles Schumer has stated that “The First Amendment is sacred, but it is not absolute.” The Second Amendment is under constant attack. The Ninth and Tenth amendments, which state that powers not specifically given to Washington are reserved for the states or the people, are treated as anachronisms.

Americans watch bewildered as their Congressional leaders debate giving benefits to illegal immigrants even as the Social Security and Medicare treasuries are headed toward bankruptcy. They watch as those same leaders ignore the threats of vastly increased crime, disease and expense from illegal immigration, all in return for the increase in votes they hope to eventually receive from those new arrivals.

From kindergarten to post-graduate levels, curriculum designed by extremists preach that America is evil, western values are wrong, the Judeo-Christian ethic is nonsense, and that parental rights are subordinated to bureaucrats.

Progressives continue to place criminals over victims.

Despite the extent and ubiquity of these outrages, Progressive leaders feel assured that their iron grip on the Democratic Party, schools, media and the bureaucracy, combined with their weakening of ballot security, will prevent any substantive pushback from the citizenry.

The recent actions taken against the few moderate Democrats, such as Sens. Joe Manchin (C-WV) and Kristen Sinema (D-Arizona) illustrate the intolerance of the Left.

It is clear that Progressives are the real power in the Democratic Party, as evidenced by their powerful grip on the Biden administration and the obvious fear that Speaker Pelosi has of them.