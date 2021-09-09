Column: Outer boroughs need storm legislation

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Hurricane Ida’s effect on our city has been historical, inundating us with never before seen levels of flooding. The flooding tragically claimed the lives of 10 New Yorkers, and nearly 50 people nationwide. We mourn their loss and will remember them.

The flooding also caused significant damage to residences and businesses, leaving some New Yorkers (particularly in the outer boroughs), without power for stretches of time. Although an expansive topic and I will not belabor it for the scope of this column, enough is enough, and the city outer boroughs need to pursue legislative solutions to make them more storm resilient. There are already bills introduced, we must push them forward.

I want to remind you, that if you are a disaster survivor, you may qualify for federal assistance. FEMA has deemed our city a disaster zone, thereby allowing the affected to seek grants up to $36,000 each. To file an individual assistance application, visit http:// disasterassistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.

For city assistance with issues like water or sewage continuing to come out of a toilet, sink drain or bath tub drain, or any other types of flooding in your home, I implore you to call 311.

The American Red Cross in Greater New York is offering general assistance to disaster survivors, including sheltering, debit cards and immediate needs like emergency attention. Call 1-877-733-2767 for more information.