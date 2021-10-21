Column: Hoping to move forward on the flood front

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In a jam-packed legislative and constituent services heavy weak, my office has prevailed and continued to represent the residents of Council District 13.

On the legislative side, as a member of the Committee on Parks and Recreation, we held a hearing investigating the city’s flood resiliency, the use of green space and infrastructure to capture runoff from sewage overflow, and five bills designed to better equip the city to handle these crises, which we expect to be more numerous per oceanographic and climate research. It is absolutely imperative that city officials create the necessary infrastructure and procedure to make the city as storm and flood resilient as possible before the next crisis hits.

This oversight and legislative hearing was prelude to this week’s stated meeting, which saw the successful passage of a smorgasbord of bills ranging from child welfare protections, cutting red tape on supermarkets and altering building gas inspection requirements. I stand alongside my colleagues to make sure New Yorkers are safer, and less encumbered by regulation and administrative agency burdens.

On the constituent services side of my office, we will be resuming our community shredding events, with the first on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Loreto Park — Morris Park Avenue between Haigh and Tomlinson avenues. For information about the three other shredding events in November, please reach out to my district office. Constituents can attend to safely shred confidential papers and documents, while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.