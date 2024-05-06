Column | Chip’s Sunflower Seeds: From Vermont to the Bronx

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Chip’s Sunflower Seeds, founded by Oliver Pudvar and Chase Whitman in Vermont in 2022, began as a high school project and evolved into a thriving store-ready business. They mastered the Maple Syrup sunflower seed, aiming to distinguish themselves by offering a taste of Vermont with each crack. In the Fall of 2022, Oliver met Noah at Manhattan College, bonding over baseball and shared recoveries from sports injuries. Recognizing the vision, Noah joined Chip’s, and together, as college students, they not only produce sunflower seeds but cultivate a culture of resilience and empowerment, welcoming all who feel like underdogs fighting to succeed.

At the 4th Annual Battle of the Bronx, which pitted Manhattan College against Fordham University, awarding $10k to the winning pitches. Chip’s Sunflower Seeds stood out among the pitches, earning 2nd place and audience favorite. This victory followed their 2nd place win in Manhattan College’s Innovation Challenge Competition in March, boosting website traffic and sales. The winnings from these competitions are reinvested into the business.

Chip’s dreams of sponsoring Little League Baseball involve players selling sunflower seed bags, with 50% of proceeds supporting league programs for equipment and necessities. They inspire a “chip on the shoulder” mentality, encouraging everyone to start somewhere and chase their dreams.

— By Winston Peters

A testament to vision and impact

As a judge for the Battle of the Bronx competition, I witnessed Noah and Oliver’s dedication to Chip’s Sunflower Seeds. Their presentation radiated not only a profound passion for their product but also a wholehearted embrace of the synergy between baseball culture and sunflower seeds. What truly captivated me was witnessing and tasting their tangible finished product and being privy to their lucid vision for the evolution of their brand. Their commitment to giving back to the community, particularly through supporting Little League Baseball programs, demonstrates their dedication to making a positive impact.

Chip’s Sunflower Seeds is not just about selling a product; it’s about fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment for those who feel underestimated. They are a shining example of what can be accomplished with passion, creative ideas, and a chip-on-your-shoulder mentality.

Chip’s Sunflower Seeds can be found at chipsseeds.com.

— By Luis Garcia

Winston Peters is navigating the realms of education and entrepreneurship as Program Director at Manhattan College’s Entrepreneurship Center and shaping minds in the business world as an adjunct professor, and driving economic growth as a member of the Board of Directors at BXEDC.

Luis Garcia is the Chief of Staff at BXEDC, and as a Bronx Native continues to advocate for equitable development and community empowerment in the Bronx, one initiative at a time with a focus on capital access for small businesses.