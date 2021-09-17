Column: Fall season has much in store for east Bronx residents

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

My constituent services team and I kicked this week off by joining the children of District 13, at PS 12, PS 14, PS 105, PS 108 and PS 175, for their first day of school — dispensing hand sanitizer and child-sized masks. I wish them all a successful and safe academic year.

The summer saw a return, albeit altered, to a lot of the usual pre-COVID district fare. We held our annual summer concert series, putting the full music spectrum of the Bronx on display for district residents. But now summer is over, and this last weekend — as we progress to the halfway mark of September — we put on an amazing afternoon of fun and culinary delight with a Chowder Festival, in cooperation with the City Island Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to the winners. The fall season with Team Gjonaj will be one to remember, with many more events and offerings in store. Stay tuned to our social media for news and updates.

The weekend also took on a somber and contemplative note — we, myself and other community leaders, gathered at Jacobi Hospital to remember the lives lost on 9/11. From its 20th anniversary onwards, may we never forget the lives lost, the heroics of our first responders and the indelible impact it has had on our city and country ever since. As the city faces another challenge in COVID-19, which has tested us physically, socially and economically, let us remember the lessons of unity and rebuilding gleaned from 9/11.