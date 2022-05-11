Column: East Bronx History Forum to discuss the history of US Route 1

The East Bronx History Forum and the Huntington Free Library are pleased to announce the Forum will hold its 165th meeting on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. This will be our first in-person meeting since 2020 to be held at the Huntington Library. The presentation will be given by Tom Vasti.

Tom Vasti is vice president of The East Bronx History Forum. He has given many talks for the Forum. Topics have included Anne Hutchinson, the Original Bronx Girl; the Morris Park Race Track, assisting Nick DiBrino, Rich Vitacco and Tom Casey; Robert Moses and Pelham Bay Park along with the late Doug Hearle; and many other talks.

Once upon a time, The Bronx was the tourist capitol of the world. Well, not exactly, but before the interstate highway system, US Route 1 was the only north-south route from Fort Kent, Maine, to Key West, Florida. About 1/5 of the way down was The Bronx.

From the early 1920s to the 1940s, travelers who were not high rollers needed a clean, cheap, comfortable place to stay without paying Manhattan prices (nothing new under the sun). This is the story of the tourist cabins that lined Boston Road from Baychester Avenue to Conner Street.

The presentation will include numerous then-and-now photos of what these cabins looked like, where they were, and who stayed there. A great deal of research went into this endeavor. You are sure to learn something you did not know before: the reason we study history.

Please help defer the cost of our meetings by using the donate button on our website, BronxNYC.com. Additionally, please join us on Monday, May 30, at the intersection of White Plains and Unionport roads for our annual Memorial Day service at 12:15 p.m.

Please join us for this presentation as we celebrate our return to in-person meetings.