Column: East Bronx History Forum to hold last meeting of the season

The East Bronx History Forum and the Huntington Free Library are pleased to announce the Forum will hold its 166th meeting on Wednesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. This in-person meeting will be our 12th Annual Bronx Road Show.

We are asking our East Bronx History Forum members to be historians: to search their basements, attics and family collections for items from their Bronx collection or family history. They will be asked to make these items available to exhibit and to discuss how the item was acquired, its age and its connection to history. Examples include an object, documents, newspaper articles and photographs for display.

This will be our last meeting of the season, returning Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The East Bronx History Forum will be leading a walking tour of Van Nest for the Historic District Council’s Six To Celebrate on July 31.

We are looking forward to a fun and interesting evening where are members are the presenters displaying items that are part of their family and Bronx connections.