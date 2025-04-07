Community Celebration

Photos: CM Stevens hosts celebration of African American women in community, ‘Black Girl Magic Brunch’

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
stevens
New York City Council Member Althea Stevens hosted her second annual Black Girl Magic Brunch.
Photo courtesy of Pamela Damon/Not On My Watch, Inc.

New York City Council Member Althea Stevens held a celebration honoring African American women in the Bronx community on Sunday, March 23, at Bronx Music Hall, located at 438 E. 163rd St.

Photo courtesy of Pamela Damon/Not On My Watch, Inc.

Known as the Black Girl Magic Brunch, this event made for an afternoon of sisterhood, power and celebration among those in attendance. In addition to dance and poetry performances, the Black Girl Magic Brunch also featured a guest speaker: Council Member and Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne Adams.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams addresses attendees of the Black Girl Magic Brunch. Photo courtesy of Pamela Damon/Not On My Watch, Inc.

This marked the second year in which Stevens held this event. The theme for this year’s event was “Wealth in Health.” Stevens noted that one’s health is the biggest sign of wealth.

Council Member Althea Stevens speaks at the Black Girl Magic Brunch. Photo courtesy of Pamela Damon/Not On My Watch, Inc.

Those who partnered with Council Member Stevens to help put the celebration together included Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Assembly Member Chantel Jackson, the Bronx Community Foundation and Bronx Music Hall.

Photo courtesy of Pamela Damon/Not On My Watch, Inc.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC