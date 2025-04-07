Photos: CM Stevens hosts celebration of African American women in community, ‘Black Girl Magic Brunch’

Photo courtesy of Pamela Damon/Not On My Watch, Inc.

New York City Council Member Althea Stevens held a celebration honoring African American women in the Bronx community on Sunday, March 23, at Bronx Music Hall, located at 438 E. 163rd St.

Known as the Black Girl Magic Brunch, this event made for an afternoon of sisterhood, power and celebration among those in attendance. In addition to dance and poetry performances, the Black Girl Magic Brunch also featured a guest speaker: Council Member and Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne Adams.

This marked the second year in which Stevens held this event. The theme for this year’s event was “Wealth in Health.” Stevens noted that one’s health is the biggest sign of wealth.

Those who partnered with Council Member Stevens to help put the celebration together included Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Assembly Member Chantel Jackson, the Bronx Community Foundation and Bronx Music Hall.