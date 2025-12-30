Community Service

Photos: Council Member Riley hosts annual holiday toy giveaway ahead of Christmas

holiday toy giveaway
Several community members were on hand to benefit from the holiday toy giveaway at the Northeast Bronx YMCA.
Photo by Jewel Webber

In celebration of the holiday season, New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley partnered with the Northeast Bronx YMCA, State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, the 47th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau and others to host the annual holiday toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Hats, gloves and other items were given away at the sign-in table. Photo by Jewel Webber
Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis (fourth from left) was on hand to teach kids how to play chess. Photo by Jewel Webber

Bronx kids who attended the event at the Northeast Bronx YMCA, located at 1250 E. 229th St., each received a free toy. The event also featured free food, access to resources and music from DJ Chuck Chillout and Kool Chip.

One of the children in attendance for the event with her toy. Photo by Jewel Webber
Complementary snacks and hot chocolate were served at the event. Photo by Jewel Webber

There was also a raffle for a variety of prizes, including bikes, laptops, sneakers and more.

One of the raffle winners with her new bike. Photo by Jewel Webber
One of the raffle winners with his new laptop. Photo by Jewel Webber

Santa Claus was also present for the holiday toy giveaway. Kids had the opportunity to get their pictures taken with him.

Santa Claus was present at the event. Kids had the chance to get their picture taken with him. Photo by Jewel Webber

Some of the other sponsors that helped put this event together included CCA Metro, the New York City District Council of Carpenters, Air Drizzy Kicks, Darnell Cares, the Olinville Old-Timers Association, Greatness with a Purpose, Catholic Charities Community Services’ Homebase Homeless Prevention Network, Edenwald Houses, Uplife Foundation Inc. and the Battiloro Law Group.

Photo by Jewel Webber

