Photos: Council Member Riley hosts annual holiday toy giveaway ahead of Christmas

Several community members were on hand to benefit from the holiday toy giveaway at the Northeast Bronx YMCA.

In celebration of the holiday season, New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley partnered with the Northeast Bronx YMCA, State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, the 47th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau and others to host the annual holiday toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Bronx kids who attended the event at the Northeast Bronx YMCA, located at 1250 E. 229th St., each received a free toy. The event also featured free food, access to resources and music from DJ Chuck Chillout and Kool Chip.

There was also a raffle for a variety of prizes, including bikes, laptops, sneakers and more.

Santa Claus was also present for the holiday toy giveaway. Kids had the opportunity to get their pictures taken with him.

Some of the other sponsors that helped put this event together included CCA Metro, the New York City District Council of Carpenters, Air Drizzy Kicks, Darnell Cares, the Olinville Old-Timers Association, Greatness with a Purpose, Catholic Charities Community Services’ Homebase Homeless Prevention Network, Edenwald Houses, Uplife Foundation Inc. and the Battiloro Law Group.