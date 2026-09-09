Clason Point Gardens marks 85 years as the Bronx’s first NYCHA development

Clason Point Gardens is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, marking more than eight decades in the Soundview community.

For generations of Bronx families, Clason Point Gardens has been more than a public housing development. It has been home.

Clason Point Gardens is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, marking more than eight decades in the Soundview community.

The NYCHA development opened in 1941 and was the first public housing development in the Bronx. It was also NYCHA’s first low-rise, garden-style development.

Clason Point Gardens looks much different from many other NYCHA developments throughout the city. Instead of high-rise buildings, the development is made up mostly of two-story homes spread across approximately 17 acres. Many of the homes have front and back yards, giving Clason Point Gardens a look and feel of its own.