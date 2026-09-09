Clason Point Gardens marks 85 years as the Bronx’s first NYCHA development

For generations of Bronx families, Clason Point Gardens has been more than a public housing development. It has been home.
Clason Point Gardens is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, marking more than eight decades in the Soundview community.
The NYCHA development opened in 1941 and was the first public housing development in the Bronx. It was also NYCHA’s first low-rise, garden-style development.
Clason Point Gardens looks much different from many other NYCHA developments throughout the city. Instead of high-rise buildings, the development is made up mostly of two-story homes spread across approximately 17 acres. Many of the homes have front and back yards, giving Clason Point Gardens a look and feel of its own.
For Clason Point Gardens Tenants Association President Brianna Febus, that history is also personal.
“Clason Point Gardens is more than just a housing development — it is home,” Febus said. “As a lifelong resident, I have seen firsthand what makes Clason Point Gardens so special. It is a beautiful and truly unique NYCHA development, unlike any other.”
Febus was elected president of the Clason Point Gardens Tenants Association in 2026. As a lifelong resident, she is now helping advocate for the same community she grew up in.
“As we celebrate the 85th anniversary of Clason Point Gardens, we are celebrating the generations of residents who have built lives here, raised their families here, looked out for their neighbors and helped shape this community into what it is today,” Febus said.
Council Member Amanda Farías, who represents the area, also recognized Clason Point Gardens’ 85th anniversary and its long history in the Bronx.
“I’m proud to recognize this milestone of 85 years of memories, families, and Bronx history,” Farías said. “Here’s to the generations who built this community and those who will carry it forward.”
While residents are celebrating the anniversary, Febus said there is still plenty of work that needs to be done at Clason Point Gardens.
“There is still a great deal of work that needs to be done to preserve and improve our development, but despite its challenges, Clason Point Gardens remains home to so many families who love and care deeply about this community,” Febus said.
Febus hopes the anniversary can be a chance to recognize the development’s past while continuing to work toward its future.
“My hope is that we can honor Clason Point Gardens’ 85 years of history by continuing to advocate for its residents, preserve what makes this community so unique, and make sure it remains a place that families are proud to call home for generations to come,” she said.