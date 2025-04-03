Citywide crime plummets in early 2025, with Bronx seeing sharp drop in shootings and murders

NYPD officers secure a crime scene earlier this year. The borough has seen a sharp decline in shootings and murders, contributing to historic citywide reductions in crime during the first quarter.

The Bronx experienced a significant decline in violent crime during the first three months of 2025, aligning with historic citywide reductions announced by NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch.

According to NYPD data, murders in the Bronx dropped by 29.2% year-to-date (17 in 2025 compared to 24 in 2024), while shooting incidents fell by 30.4% (48 vs. 69).

These numbers reflect a broader citywide trend, where shootings decreased 23.1% and murders fell 34.4% through the first quarter.

“These historic declines in violence were accompanied by major crime reductions in every patrol borough with index crime down 10.9%,” Tisch said, referring to first-quarter citywide data.

“The women and men of the NYPD are driving record-breaking reductions in crime and violence. In the first quarter of this year, we’ve cut shooting incidents down to the lowest number in history and made our subways safer than they’ve been in nearly a decade. Our precision policing strategies aren’t just working — they’re delivering historic results and making New York City the safest big city in the nation.”

Robbery and burglary also declined in the Bronx — robberies fell 18.1% year-to-date (940 vs. 1,148), and burglaries dropped by 4.5% (680 vs. 712). Grand larceny decreased 8.8% (2,025 vs. 2,220), while crime in public housing developments dropped 21.1% (329 vs. 417).

Some categories in the Bronx did show increases. Felony assault rose 5.9% (1,889 vs. 1,783), and reported rapes went up 9.4% (116 vs. 106).

“Public safety is the prerequisite to prosperity, and that’s why, since my first day in office, our administration has been dedicated to making sure New Yorkers are safer and feel safer,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

“While today’s numbers show crime continues to plummet across the five boroughs, today’s drop is nothing new — we have seen five straight quarters of declining crime, including the past six months.”

Transit crime in the Bronx mirrored the city’s second-lowest levels in 27 years. The borough saw a 25% decline in transit crime (72 vs. 96) during the first quarter. Across the city, major transit crimes dropped 18.1%, and for the first time in seven years, no murders were reported in the subway system.

The NYPD attributes much of the success to its precision policing model, which strategically places officers in Violence Reduction Zones. Citywide, major crime in these zones declined by 25% in the first quarter.

The department also removed over 1,300 illegal firearms citywide this year, including untraceable “ghost guns.” These gun seizures helped fuel a 26.6% drop in shooting incidents and a 51.4% decline in homicides in March alone.

In the Bronx, hate crimes declined year-to-date (four vs. six), and retail theft dropped 18.5% (1,357 vs. 1,666). The borough’s total index crime count declined 4.2% (6,645 vs. 6,939) for the year through March 30.